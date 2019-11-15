Popular gas station chain opening first Columbia-area location

A QuikTrip gas station and convenience store is opening its first Columbia-area location.

The store will be built at the corner of South Lake Drive and Glassmaster Road in Lexington, where three rundown buildings are being torn down. The town of Lexington shared the news of QuikTrip’s arrival on its Facebook page last week.

This will be the first QuikTrip location within 50 miles of Columbia.

QuikTrip, or QT, is a well-known roadside brand popular among travelers for its wide selection of hot foods, including pizzas, biscuits and tacos.

