Opening date set for Columbia area’s first Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

The first tenant at the long-awaited Cardinal Crossing development on Forest Drive will soon be open.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a Charlotte-based chain, plans to open Monday, Dec. 9.

Bad Daddy’s specializes in build-your-own burgers and salads. The restaurant plans to offer an assortment of local beers, too.

The restaurant at 4623 Forest Drive will be the fourth location in South Carolina. Since 2007, Bad Daddy’s has grown to 35 locations in six states.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Construction is ongoing at the Cardinal Crossing development, beside Lowes Foods on Forest Drive. The development is bringing a mixture of commercial and residential spaces to the former site of Cardinal Newman Catholic school, which moved to northeast Richland County in 2016.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why we report on business openings and closings The restaurants, stores and other businesses that come and go in our communities have a direct effect on our everyday lives. Where you’ll take your family for dinner tonight or why your neighbor closed down the family shop — these are conversations you have all the time with one another, and The State newspaper strives to cover the things you talk about and care about. Reporters at The State regularly drive and walk through local neighborhoods and retail centers to notice openings and closings, check public documents for hints about business moves and — most importantly — talk to our friends and neighbors about what they see, hear and wonder about in the community. Feel free to reach out to our reporters anytime to tell us what you know or ask us what you want to know about local businesses.