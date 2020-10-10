Police searching for USC student who went missing Saturday

Police are currently searching for a University of South Carolina student reported missing Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced that Samuel Laundon, 19, was reported missing Saturday afternoon and has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Laundon was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket and black shoes in the Olympia-Granby area, where several student housing complexes are located.

Laundon is listed in USC’s online student directory, and the RCSD spokeswoman confirmed he is a student.

The Daily Gamecock, USC’s student newspaper, reported that Laundon was last seen jumping a fence while his friends waited for an Uber, after police had broken up a crowd of students due to a noise complaint.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone who has any information or may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, RCSD said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.