Search for ‘at-risk’ teen who ran away from her Lexington home, police say

A search is underway for an “at-risk” teenage girl who ran away from home, the Lexington Police Department said Monday.

Meredyth Conrad was last seen at about 10 p.m. Sunday at her Lexington home on Creek Side Lane, police said in a news release. The 17-year-old was called a “runaway in crisis,” by Chief Terrence Green in the release.

Sgt. Cameron Mortenson told The State there is a mental-health issue, but did not provide more information why Meredyth is considered at risk.

Meredyth Conrad is being searched for by the Lexington Police Department. Lexington Police Department

Officers responded to her home Monday after it was discovered Meredyth had run away, according to the release.

Police said it is not known where she might have gone, or if she was alone or with others.

Information on why Meredyth ran away was not made available by police.

Meredyth does not have a history of running away from home, and her parents are both worried and shocked by her action, according to Mortenson.

Police described Meredyth as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound girl with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 803-358-1520, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

