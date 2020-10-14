Columbia woman identified as person killed in I-77 crash

A woman who lived in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia was identified as the person who died in a wreck on Interstate 77 Wednesday morning.

Jessica Whitworth, 26, who lived on Airport Boulevard, died in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Whitworth was a passenger in the SUV when the driver lost control and ran off the right side of the road on I-77 South near Bluff Road, authorities said. The vehicle struck several trees. The wreck happened about 12:30 a.m.

Whitworth died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Whitworth was not wearing a seat belt, said Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital where she remains. Her condition is unknown.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.