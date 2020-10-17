Columbia police officer loses his home to a fire. Here’s how you can help.

The family of a Columbia Police Department officer is asking for help after a fire ravaged his home.

Officer Rodrick White and his family lost their home to the blaze on Oct. 9, the police department said in a statement. White is a code enforcement officer with the department.

The family of four was away from the home when the fire occurred. No one was hurt but they lost nearly all their belongings.

A relative set up an online fundraiser to help White and his family.

“At this time, we’re pulling together as a family to support them as they rebuild their lives,” wrote Tamieka Mosley, White’s sister.

White’s family needs to pay for temporary housing, new clothes and other essentials. He has two children, ages 10 and 16, who need school supplies.

Mosley said she is hoping to raise $10,000 with the fundraiser. As of Saturday morning, about $2,600 has been raised.

“While this is proving to be a difficult moment in their lives, we know that having a loving community surrounding them, your prayers, and GOD’s grace and mercy will see them through,” Mosley wrote. “We understand that this is a difficult time for many families, so any contribution, no matter how small, will be a significant blessing for Rod and his family.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/2g4g8-home-destroyed-in-fire.