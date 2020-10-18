11-year-old Columbia child killed in crash, Richland County coroner says

An 11-year-old Columbia boy was killed in an early morning car crash that left two others hospitalized, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

Richard Johnson III died of blunt force injuries to his neck, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Springs Road and North Trace Court, according to the release. That’s near the Village at Sandhill shopping area, close to the intersection of Clemson Road and Two Notch Road.

The wreck occurred less than four miles from the 11-year-old’s home, the coroner’s office said.

The child, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he died, Watts said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two other passengers in the same vehicle were hurt and also taken to the hospital, according to the release. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word on what caused the crash, or if any criminal charges will be filed. The collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday afternoon, 780 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

This was at least the 37th person killed in a Richland County crash in 2020, according to DPS.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER