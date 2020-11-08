The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Child killed in hit-and-run overnight in Columbia, police say

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus
Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus Zeferli Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 6-year-old boy died as a result of a hit-and-run accident overnight, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Kayden Valdez died as a result of multiple trauma from the hit-and-run collision. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Percival Road.

Columbia police said Valdez was walking alone along the westbound side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that has been described as possibly being a dark sedan. After the collision, the driver left the scene, according to police.

The Columbia Police Department hasn’t determined how and why the child was alone on the roadway and whether surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspect’s vehicle.

For any information on the case, call (888) CRIME-SC or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a tip.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service