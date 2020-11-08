Child killed in hit-and-run overnight in Columbia, police say

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 6-year-old boy died as a result of a hit-and-run accident overnight, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Kayden Valdez died as a result of multiple trauma from the hit-and-run collision. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Percival Road.

Columbia police said Valdez was walking alone along the westbound side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that has been described as possibly being a dark sedan. After the collision, the driver left the scene, according to police.

The Columbia Police Department hasn’t determined how and why the child was alone on the roadway and whether surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspect’s vehicle.

For any information on the case, call (888) CRIME-SC or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a tip.”

