1 killed in late-night crash in Richland County

A South Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle in Lexington, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Columbia, S.C.

One person was killed when their vehicle crashed on a Richland County road Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on Garners Ferry Road near Ka Ha Alda Trail — just past Lower Richland High School — according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Only one vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, was involved in the crash. The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Sarah Ellis
Sarah Ellis covers Columbia and Richland County for The State.
