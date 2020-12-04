One of Main Street Columbia’s most popular attractions is set to reopen next week

The Nickelodeon Theatre will once again open its doors to moviegoers after 10 months of being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 11, the Nickelodeon will reopen with screenings of “Elf,” “Friday after Next” and “72 Days,” followed by more Christmas classics throughout the month, according to an announcement from Main Street District.

The Nickelodeon will only open at 25% capacity for each of the auditoriums.

Throughout the pandemic, the Nickelodeon has offered virtual film screenings, virtual Q&A and virtual panel discussions.

During March, the annual Indie Grits Film Festival was scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic and many of the events were canceled. Shortly after, the theater shut its doors to guests.

The Board of Directors for the Columbia Film Society and the Nickelodeon laid off workers and cut the 2020-21 budget by 58% or $900,000 during the pandemic, according to a Facebook post on July 26. The post also noted that the board would work to increase diversity and equity after allegations of racism in June from former employees.

Theater staff could not be reached for comment. For tickets, visit nickelodeon.org.