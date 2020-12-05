The State in Columbia SC Logo
Coroner identifies SC bicyclist who was fatally hit by car

A man is dead after being hit by a car while biking in Sumter on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 74-year-old Ricky James Saucier of Sumter.

Saucier was riding his bicycle on U.S. 378, also called Broad Street. At about 6:30 p.m., the driver hit him on the 2500 block of Broad Street near a car dealership, the office said in a release.

Paramedics pronounced Saucier dead on the scene.

The Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating.

No charges have been announced.

