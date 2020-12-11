Remains of Columbia woman who went missing in 2019 found, Richland coroner says

Richland County Coroner’s Office seal.

The remains of a Columbia woman who went missing in 2019 were found and have been identified, the Richland County Coroner’s Office announced.

Coroner Gary Watts said in an email that the remains of Aeron Buchanan Young, who would have been 58 this year, were found Sunday in the 500 block of S. Gregg Street, in the Rosewood neighborhood, by a Columbia resident who was using a metal detector in a wooded area. The remains were found 40 to 50 yards from the street.

The remains were later identified by Dr. Bill Stevens, a forensic anthropologist and Richland County deputy coroner, to be Young’s.

Young, who lived on Oceola Street not far from where her body was found, was reported missing in February 2019.

Watts said Young’s cause of death remains unknown, but he said there is no indication any foul play took place.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the city of Columbia Police Department are investigating Young’s death.