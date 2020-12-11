Airport High student says school resource officer used stun gun on him during fight

The family of an Airport High School student is seeking answers and asking for change after the 16-year-old says he was was hit with a stun gun by a resource officer at the school this week.

Treyvon Hampton said at a press conference on Friday outside the S.C. State House that he was waiting at the Airport High School bus loading area on Wednesday when he became involved in an altercation with other students.

The altercation ended when Hampton was stunned by a school resource officer from the Cayce Department of Public Safety. Hampton then fell to the ground and was injured on the concrete pavement, the student said.

Hampton’s family said they were outraged by the use of a stun gun on a minor and want to see changes to the school’s disciplinary protocols and the use of force by resource officers.

The family has retained attorney Justin Bamberg, a state House representative from Bamberg County, to represent them.

Bamberg told the press conference Hampton was trying to defend a friend he believed was about to get “jumped,” and swung at one of several boys who had surrounded the friend. That was when he said he was stunned from behind by the officer.

“This was a run-of-the-mill schoolyard fight,” Bamberg said, adding that none of the individuals involved were armed.

Hampton told reporters that he could not feel his body after he was tased and had to get an electrocardiogram.

“Tasers can kill grown men,” Bamberg said.

Hampton also apologized to the school and to his mom, Lashauna Randolph, for fighting. Randolph said Hampton had never been involved in an altercation at school before, and was shocked to get the call.

“This is a call I don’t want any other parent to get,” said Randolph. She said she spoke to the officer involved after getting the call, but the cell phone video did not match the officer’s description of events.

In an email, Cayce police declined to discuss Hampton’s case.

“As an agency, we do not make statements about any ongoing investigations where a minor may be involved,” the department said. “The Cayce Department of Public Safety will thoroughly review all information, statements and evidence and we will make a formal statement of findings at the appropriate time.”

Lexington 2 school district confirmed that an “incident” occurred Wednesday involving the school’s SRO, and that “Because of the nature of the events, other law enforcement officials were contacted.”

“The district takes seriously the safety of its students,” the district said in a statement. “To that end, the district is cooperating with local law enforcement officials and conducting its own investigation into these events.”

Bamberg said the officer used excessive force on Hampton, and asked the school board to review its policies regarding school resource officers. Bamberg also said he plans to seek body camera footage and the incident report.

“If in the end we need to sue somebody, we’ll sue them,” Bamberg said.