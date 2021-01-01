Local 2020-A year in photos from The State staff Columbia Police Department officer Clarence Sumpter practices playing “Happy Birthday” before surprising Mary Smalls’ for her ninety eighth birthday on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. First responders and neighbors drove by Smalls’ home and gave her gifts.

Take a look at the best photos shot by The State Staff in 2020

The State Newspaper Staff Photographers had a front row seat for a most unprecedented year in 2020. The coronavirus dominated our lives and our news coverage and we covered passionate protests in the streets of Columbia. We witnessed and recorded sorrow and joy almost daily, knowing our images would become a record of history. These are some of our favorites.

The sun sets as law enforcement officers form a line to push a group of protestors back in the Columbia Vista after a peaceful rally to protest the killing of George Floyd escalated into groups breaking into businesses and burning police cars in the Columbia Vista. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

A tear rolls down the face of a Columbia Police officer as protestors rally in front of the Columbia Police Department. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Dawn Bradley stands between police and an angry demonstrator during a protest at the City of Columbia Police headquarters. Crowds gathered for a peaceful rally to protest the killing of George Floyd escalated into a riot with groups breaking into businesses and burning police cars in the Columbia Vista. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

A man walks through a cloud of tear gas as police disperse crowds gathered during peaceful rally to protest the killing of George Floyd that escalated into a riot with groups breaking into businesses and burning police cars in the Columbia Vista. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Monica Williams and Alexandra Martinez taunt supporters of President Donald Trump at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, November 7, 2020. As the protestors gathered in support of the president and against conspiracy theories of rampant voter fraud, news outlets announced former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the election. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Victor Walsh, 21 months, does physical therapy with the help of his mother Hollis Walsh and physical therapist Lisa Pappas outside his home on Thursday May 7, 2020. Walsh has Down’s Syndrome and low muscle mass for his age. Early intervention therapies are important his longterm health, but have been complicated by the coronavirus. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris (52) celebrates a three-pointer with the fans during the first half of action against Mississippi State in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

De’Aysa Davis is embraced by fellow striking workers during a Fight for Fifteen march in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday, February 24, 2020. Davis, activists and workers were joined by presidential primary candidate and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Betti Nix Williams visits her husband, Bill Williams, from outside a window at The Heritage at Lowman in Chapin. The nursing facility is closed to visitors to control the spread of the coronavirus so Williams sits daily outside his window and visits. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.comnursi

The Rev. Gina Metze prays with Wayne and Marcia Wadford after offering them communion in their car. While the coronavirus prevented gathering in church for Holy Week, the church provided three opportunities for communion and drive-up blessings in addition to live streaming services and having a nightly online prayer. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Motorists show their support as demonstrators stand at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia to show their anger at how George Floyd was killed while being arrested in Minneapolis. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

113th District representative Marvin Pendarvis kneels for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside the South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Later the House stood in silence for the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck before his death. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Columbia Police Department officer Clarence Sumpter practices playing “Happy Birthday” before surprising Mary Smalls’ for her ninety eighth birthday on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. First responders and neighbors drove by Smalls’ home and gave her gifts. jboucher@thestate.com

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) Brea Beal (12) and Tyasha Harris (52) pressure Arkansas’s Kiara Williams (10) during the first half of action during the SEC Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. 3/7/20 Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks go wild during the second half of action against the University of Connecticut in the Colonial Life Arena. USC beat the once dominant Huskies, 70-52. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Malcolm Wright watches Ridge View play Myrtle Beach in the class 4A championship game at the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ridge View beat Myrtle Beach. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Lyndsey Robison shows her tattoo showing the final score of 2019’s College Football Playoff National Championship in Clemson, South Carolina on Monday, January 13, 2020. She and hundreds of others watched Clemson’s game against LSU on two giant televisions in downtown Clemson. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Maris Burton poses for a portrait outside her home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Burton’s fiancé, Tim Liszewski, died of the coronavirus, and she believes because of her close contact and symptoms, that she has it as well. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

People demonstrate at the South Carolina Statehouse to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The peaceful rally turned into a violent protest as agitators dominated the gathering, smashing windows and burning police cars. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com