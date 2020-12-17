COMET bus driver quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

A bus arrives at the COMET Transit Center on Laurel Street in downtown Columbia. online@thestate.com

A driver with Columbia’s bus system is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the COMET, the bus system that serves Richland and parts of Newberry and Lexington counties, a driver who is employed through the system’s contractor tested positive on Thursday. That driver will quarantine for 14 days and will return to work after that, pending a negative test result.

The driver in question last worked on Tuesday, driving on routes 501/55 on bus unit 803.

The bus the driver operated is receiving a deep disinfecting, commonly known as “fogging.”

“We hope that as people celebrate the holidays, they continue to practice the safety guidelines established. As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to be transparent to protect the community and to do our part to reduce cases,” COMET CEO John Andoh said in the release. “Our protocols are also evolving as we continue to explore newer and better ways to ensure that we protect our staff and our passengers.”

Aside from deep cleaning, capacity limits and mask requirements, the COMET also is in the process of installing plexiglass barriers on its buses to separate drivers from passengers.