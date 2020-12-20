Two killed in blaze at Columbia home, fire department says

An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a house fire Saturday, the Columbia Fire Department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone and Connie Sanders died in the fire at a Lansing Circle home, according to the fire department. That’s near U.S. 21/North Main Street, and less than two miles from the junction with Interstate 20 at Exit 71.

Firefighters said they responded to the home at about 3:45 a.m., and found it engulfed in heavy flames.

After crews were able to enter the home they found both Tyrone and Connie Sanders unresponsive, according to the fire department.

The coroner determined the cause of death for each was carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the fire, the fire department said.

Further information on Tyrone and Connie Sanders was not made available.

The home suffered significant damage in the blaze, according to the fire department. There was no word on how long it took to extinguish the fire at the burning home.

Information on what caused the fire was not available, but it is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the deaths continue to be investigated by the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

