The Midlands decked the halls this year! Here’s who put up the best winter wonderland

Illuminated dancing pigs, Mary and Joseph with masks as well as an entire North Pole aviation scene with a radio broadcast backstory.

The State asked for photo submissions of people’s winter-time window dressings and people delivered the goods.

Holiday photo submissions came in from Sumter, Orangeburg, Lexington and all around the Columbia area. Below are some of the best twinkling lights, air-filled snowmen and a rainbow of other creative December decor in the Midlands.

But for The Best, The State’s reporters voted on what they believed was the most inspired holiday display submitted to us.

READER’S CHOICE

With what’s been a rough and tragic year for many, we hope these photos of holiday decorations will bring you a little joy.

A holiday light display on Hudson Street in West Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The display featured a Mary and Joseph wearing masks. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A holiday light display on on Devereaux Road in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A holiday light display on Clark Street in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A music synchronized light display on Timber Knoll Drive in Irmo, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Dozens of cars parked to watch and listen to the holiday show. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A light display on the corner of Heyward Street and Holly Street in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A light display featuring characters from the Peanuts cartoons on Ott Road in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A light display featuring characters from popular Christmas movies on Blossom Street in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A reader submitted photo of holiday light displays. jboucher@thestate.com

A “Elf” themed light display at a home on Spears Drive in Elgin, South Carolina on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

A large display of inflatable decorations on Cedar Springs Road in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

THE BEST

A home with Santa’s flight strip on Fallen Oak Dr, Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

The State’s reporters picked this holiday display as the best off all the decoration photos submitted to us.

The decorations are the work of Matt Moore of the Woodlake neighborhood in northeast Columbia.

Moore calls the display The North Pole Airstrip. It’s not just a bunch of lights and inflatables. Moore’s display comes with a backstory.

The reindeer all have the flu when Christmas arrives, Moore tells in a video created about his decorations. Maverick the Elf takes to the sky with his brigade of flying friends to help Santa deliver gifts.

When seeing Moore’s display, drivers can tune their radios to a certain station to hear the full story. Moore also created a video for his decorations that tells Maverick’s story. The video can be seen at the bottom of this page.

Moore is a hobbyist flier.

Flying “is my passion,” Moore said.

But before having his pilot’s license he was putting together his over-the-top holiday decorations. He created his first display about 15 years ago, he said.

Since then “it’s grown out control,” Moore said, laughing.

