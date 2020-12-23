SC mother and 2 children fall from third story window escaping Irmo fire, chief says

A mother dropped her two infant children from a third floor window to people below before jumping herself to escape their burning apartment in Irmo, according to fire officials.

The Irmo Fire Department responded to the blaze at River Oaks Apartments near the 5300 block of Bush River Road at about 1 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Haley. The apartments are near Bush River Memorial Gardens and about a mile off St. Andrews Road.

At least six firetrucks trucks and 30 firefighters arrived to help victims and fight the fire, said Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld, who was at the scene.

Paramedics took the two children, a 1-month-old and a 1-year-old, to the hospital. They were in okay condition, Sonefeld said. The mother, badly injured after the escape, also was taken to a hospital. Others had to be rescued from the burning building as well, but nobody else was injured, according to Sonefeld.

The fire had gutted most of the eight units in the apartments by the time firefighters were called in, Sonefeld said. As of about 3 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control but it was still burning in confined areas. Firefighters were dousing the confined areas to prevent any flare-ups tonight, Haley said.

In all, more than 35 people were displaced, including children and their parents, according Haley and the Red Cross of South Carolina. The Red Cross will help find housing and food for them.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this afternoon’s large fire, especially just two days before Christmas. The Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping them recover amid this COVID19 pandemic,” said Rebecca Jordan, executive director of the group’s Central Chapter. “We will continue carrying out the mission of the Red Cross while keeping our team and those we serve, safe.”

No firefighters were hurt, Sonefeld said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Lexington County Fire Department and Columbia Fire Department assisted in battling the fire and rescuing tenants.