Columbia fire leaves 3 people homeless on New Year’s Eve

Columbia Fire Department
COLUMBIA, SC

Malfunctioning heating equipment caused a house fire Thursday that displace three people, the Columbia Fire Department said.

The department tweeted video of firefighters responding to a fire in a small, one-story structure on the 1000 block of Heidt Street. A call came in Thursday morning reporting that someone may be trapped inside the home, but firefighters said they did not find anyone inside.

The home was a complete loss, and three residents of the house will begin the new year without a place to stay. None were injured in the fire, the fire department said.

The heater that started the fire was located in the living room.

Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State.
