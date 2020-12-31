Columbia fire leaves 3 people homeless on New Year’s Eve

Columbia Fire Department

Malfunctioning heating equipment caused a house fire Thursday that displace three people, the Columbia Fire Department said.

The department tweeted video of firefighters responding to a fire in a small, one-story structure on the 1000 block of Heidt Street. A call came in Thursday morning reporting that someone may be trapped inside the home, but firefighters said they did not find anyone inside.

The home was a complete loss, and three residents of the house will begin the new year without a place to stay. None were injured in the fire, the fire department said.

The heater that started the fire was located in the living room.