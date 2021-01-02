The State in Columbia SC Logo
There’s a chance for flash flooding Saturday night in Columbia and the Midlands

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Midlands, continuing a soggy New Year’s weekend.

According to a briefing from the NWS Columbia office, showers could increase across central South Carolina, including in Richland and Lexington counties, on Saturday afternoon, with the chance of heavier rainfall and flooding potential coming into the evening and late Saturday night. Some streams and creeks could overflow their banks, and rapid flooding of low-lying areas and poor drainage areas is possible.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, with the potential for up to 3 inches in some areas. With soils already saturated from rain Thursday and Friday, the possibility of flash flooding enters the picture Saturday, the NWS Columbia briefing said.

As of the Saturday morning briefing, the threat of of flash flooding for later in the day was considered moderate.

Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor has been working for newspapers in South Carolina for more than 16 years, including previous stops at the (Greenwood) Index-Journal and the (Columbia) Free Times. He is the winner of numerous South Carolina Press Association awards, including honors in column writing, government beat reporting, food writing, election coverage and more.
