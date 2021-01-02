There’s a chance for flash flooding Saturday night in Columbia and the Midlands

National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Midlands on Jan. 2, 2021.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Midlands, continuing a soggy New Year’s weekend.

According to a briefing from the NWS Columbia office, showers could increase across central South Carolina, including in Richland and Lexington counties, on Saturday afternoon, with the chance of heavier rainfall and flooding potential coming into the evening and late Saturday night. Some streams and creeks could overflow their banks, and rapid flooding of low-lying areas and poor drainage areas is possible.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, with the potential for up to 3 inches in some areas. With soils already saturated from rain Thursday and Friday, the possibility of flash flooding enters the picture Saturday, the NWS Columbia briefing said.

As of the Saturday morning briefing, the threat of of flash flooding for later in the day was considered moderate.