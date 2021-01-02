Another SC congressman says he’ll object to certification of Biden victory

William Timmons

Yet another Republican South Carolina congressman says he will object to the electoral college certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

In a lengthy Saturday morning release, U.S. Rep. William Timmons said he would object to the electoral college certification on Jan. 6. He listed, among his reasons, allegations that several swing states “unconstitutionally changed their elections laws” ahead of the election between Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

Timmons claims that, in the run-up to the election, “big money funded, special interest, liberal elites intentionally and systematically sought to use state and federal judges to manipulate the election laws in swing states in a manner that reduced the requirements for voter registration, identification, and verification.”

Timmons is entering his second term representing the conservative 4th District, the Upstate-based seat that represents parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

He was the fourth South Carolina congressman to say he will object to the electoral college certification, following Republican U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman and Joe Wilson. They are among a host of Trump allies who have alleged fraud in the November election. The move to object to electoral college certification is likely to just delay the process instead of stopping it all together or overturning Biden’s win.

“As a former Lexington County Election Commissioner, not just as a Member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election,” Wilson, a Lexington County Republican, said in a Dec. 31 statement.

While Trump has consistently alleged there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election, his campaign has been unsuccessful in dozens of lawsuits challenging the results. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.