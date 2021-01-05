Did you mail Richland County property tax bill in November? It may have been stolen

The United States Postal Service office on Assembly street in Columbia. rliebson@thestate.com

Several Richland County residents will have to send in their property tax payments twice because of a security breach that impacted the county treasurer’s post office box in the first week of November.

Treasurer David Adams said his office became aware of the issue later that month when several people called to say they had not received receipts for their payments. So far his office has gotten around 150 calls.

“We contacted an inspector from the postal service and they were able to find the people who did this but they didn’t find the mail,” Adams said. “Luckily we don’t think this has affected a huge amount of people. We’re estimating that we lost around 300 pieces of mail.”

Representatives from the postal service could not be reached for comment.

Adams urged residents who sent in a check during the first week of November to call his office if it has not cleared and to request a stop payment on the check if necessary.