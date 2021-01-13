‘A plane just crashed in our backyard’: Columbia resident felt impact of plane crash

A plane crash in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia on Wednesday morning caused confusion and chaos for the residents of the tightly knit community, who were clamoring to ensure one another’s safety and gather information in the immediate aftermath.

Charles Grondines saw — and felt — the scene unfold in his own backyard.

Grondines, a University of South Carolina student, lives on Prentice Avenue. He said the small plane clipped a neighboring house and ended up crashing in his backyard, along a fence. Three people were home at the time of the crash, Grondines said.

“I was chilling in the house, and we hear this ‘boom,’” Grondines said. “My roommate runs in and says, ‘A plane just crashed in our backyard.’ At that point, we didn’t see any fire or anything. I said, ‘We’ve got to go help.’ We were getting our shoes on, and that’s when the explosion happened. That one was just insane. You could just feel the shockwaves that would knock people down.

“It was one of the craziest things I’ve seen outside of a movie.”

Grondines said he thought the airplane was a”two-seater.” He said, after the crash, he and his roomates started running to neighboring houses to warn other people, because they weren’t sure other neighbors knew what happened, because the aforementioned backyard is fenced in.

Grondines said one of his roommates was outside and it looked like the plane was coming right toward them, but then its wing clipped a neighboring home and the aircraft veered came crashing down behind Grondines’ place.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Grondines said. “The lady across from us is out doing yardwork all the time. We could have been in the backyard. It could have been worse than it was. Obviously, I feel bad for that pilot.”

Shelby Beckler lives on Montgomery Street in Rosewood. She is friends with Grondines and got a message that the plane had crashed behind his house.

“We went over to see, but the road was blocked off and there was a bunch of smoke,” Beckler said. “The plane caught on fire in their backyard.”

Beckler said she didn’t see the plane go down but noted emergency crews were quick in responding.

“We saw the smoke, and then, obviously all the fire trucks and sirens,” she said. “We rode over to a street near Prentice and people were outside and they said they heard the crash.”