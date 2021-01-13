Plane crashes into a house in Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia

Officials report a plane has crashed in the Rosewood area of Columbia on Jan. 13, 2021. dbland@thestate.com

A plane crashed in the Rosewood area of Columbia on Wednesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The small plane crashed into a home, according to the Columbia Police Department. Rescue crews are on the scene near Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue, police said.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department are on the scene of the crash in the 2900 block of Kennedy Street near South Maple Street, according to department spokesperson Mike DeSumma. Both of those roads near the site of the crash are closed.

One house caught on fire following the crash, but firefighters have the blaze under control, DeSumma said.

The crash was in the area near Jim Hamilton — LB Owens Airport.

Messages left with the airport were not immediately returned.

Information on injuries was not made available. There is no word on what caused the crash.

Rescue workers are currently responding and looking for a body, according to Columbia Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly.

No bodies have been found, Kelly said.

“I’m looking at it right now and I can’t see any occupants,” Kelly said as firefighters battled to get the burning plane under control.

Kelly confirmed that the plane hit a structure during the crash.

They’re removing electrical devices to allow workers to continue the rescue effort. Kelly said police are checking with air traffic control, including at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, to learn if any planes are missing from their logs.

Rosewood neighborhood resident Clayton Smith said he lives about 100 yards from the crash.

He said he heard the plan descending but didn’t know what it was. When he heard an explosion, he said he thought it was an earthquake.

“It shook the house,” Smith said.

Coming outside, it was immediately obvious a plane had crashed, he said.

At the nearby Montessori School of Columbia, “We heard a bang, and about 40 emergency vehicles went by the school and we saw the house on fire,” head of school Karen Kuse said.

No children were outside at the time of the plane crash, Kuse said. Law enforcement officials directed everyone to stay inside the school, and the school is not being evacuated, she said.

The National Weather Service office in Columbia issued a dense fog advisory for the Midlands through 10 a.m., but there was no indication that the conditions had any effect on the wreck.

The Columbia Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash, and it has notified the National Transportation Safety Board about the incident.

