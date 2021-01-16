Fort Jackson general to keynote Columbia Urban League’s annual MLK breakfast

The Columbia Urban League will host its 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Keeping the Legacy Alive” Breakfast on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion.

This year’s event will be held virtually. Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson’s commanding general, will be the keynote speaker.

South Carolina ETV will produce the event, which will be streamed live on the Columbia Urban League’s YouTube and Facebook platforms and by WIS-TV, WLTX and WACH Fox.

“This event is a call to action to continue the legacy of Dr. King in promoting a beloved community that promotes inclusion, social and economic justice for all,” said James T. McLawhorn Jr., president and CEO of the Columbia Urban League Inc.

Beagle became Fort Jackson’s 51st commanding general in June 2018. He is a native of Enoree, S.C., and a Woodruff High School graduate. He was commissioned in the infantry after graduating from South Carolina State University in 1990 as a distinguished military graduate.