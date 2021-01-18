Check your tickets: Another $100K lotto winner sold at Columbia’s Jimmy’s Mart

The chili for Jimmy’s Mart’s beloved hot dogs isn’t the only thing that’s hot at the Two Notch Road gas station recently.

Its South Carolina Education Lottery fortunes also are on fire right now.

On Friday, Jimmy’s sold its third six-figure lottery winning ticket in less than a month, per a release from lottery officials. The most recent winner was in the Palmetto Cash 5 game and was good for $100,000. The ticket matched the winning numbers drawn that night, which were 4, 6, 18, 34 and 38, with a power-up of 2. The odds of winning $100,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 501,942.

The winner has six months to claim the prize.

Simply put, Jimmy’s has been on a roll with lotto tickets. Aside from Friday’s $100,000 ticket, two other big money winners came out of the station in late December. In one case, a Midlands woman won $25,000 per year for life playing the Lucky for Life game. And in the other, a Midlands man won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5.

That means two $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 winners have been sold at the same store in a matter of weeks.

The store is renowned for its hot dogs and catfish stew. It’s known by most as “Hot Dog Heaven,” The State previously reported. Staff at Jimmy’s Mart previously said they will sell upward of 1,000 hot dogs in a day.