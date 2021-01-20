Lexington County library scales back this COVID-19 policy

Lexington County Public Library is scaling back one of its COVID-related policies, and it might require you to read your library book faster.

The library is shortening its lending period, after giving borrowers more time with their items during the pandemic.

When the coronavirus first hit South Carolina, the library extended the lending period to six weeks, tripling the time a patron could keep a book or other checked-out item.

Items can now be checked out for up to three weeks, the library announced Tuesday. While it cuts checkout time in half, the new policy is still longer than the one to two weeks patrons were allowed to check out both physical and audiobooks, DVDs and magazines before the pandemic.