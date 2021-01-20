Local

Lexington County library scales back this COVID-19 policy

Lexington County Public Library is scaling back one of its COVID-related policies, and it might require you to read your library book faster.

The library is shortening its lending period, after giving borrowers more time with their items during the pandemic.

When the coronavirus first hit South Carolina, the library extended the lending period to six weeks, tripling the time a patron could keep a book or other checked-out item.

Items can now be checked out for up to three weeks, the library announced Tuesday. While it cuts checkout time in half, the new policy is still longer than the one to two weeks patrons were allowed to check out both physical and audiobooks, DVDs and magazines before the pandemic.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association's 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State's award-winning 2016 election coverage.
