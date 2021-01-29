Local

Lexington man gets 12 years in prison in child sex case

A Lexington man is going to jail for 12 years after being convicted in a criminal sexual conduct case involving minors.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Milton Whaley Mahaffey, 47, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third degree unlawful conduct toward a child.

A Friday release from the solicitor’s office said that on May 12 2018, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call regarding Mahaffey physically assaulting a minor. The child alleged they had been subject to years of sexual assaults by Mahaffey, including one that day.

“During the investigation, two other minor children disclosed that Mahaffey had sexually assaulted them, as well,” the release said.

Judge William Keesley sentenced Mahaffey to the 12 years in prison. In addition, Mahaffey must be listed on the sex offender registry.

