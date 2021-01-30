Fire caused by space heater leaves dozens without a home, Columbia department says

About 50firefighters battled a blaze Friday that tore through an apartment complex.

Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3 p.m. at Willow Run Apartments on the 500 block of Alcott Road, which is off Fairfield Road less than a mile from Interstate 20.

When firefighters arrived the fire had already burned through part of the apartment’s roof and flames were waving in the sky.

The fire caused “significant damage” to the apartments, a department spokesperson said. At least eight units were burned extensively. Thirty-three people are without their home, including 21 children, according to the Red Cross, which is assisting those who were displaced with food, housing and clothing.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a space heater being improperly powered in one of the apartments.