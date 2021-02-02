Facing eviction? Columbia NAACP wants to point renters ‘in the right direction’

Within the first month of the pandemic, phone calls from struggling renters started pouring in to the Columbia chapter of the NAACP.

“People who lost their jobs were afraid of losing their homes too,” said Chapter President Oveta Glover. “There was help out there, they just didn’t know where to turn.”

This week, the Columbia NAACP launched a “housing navigator” program designed to connect people at risk of eviction with resources ranging from rental assistance and pro-bono legal advice to storage units and temporary housing.

If the pilot is successful, the program could be expanded statewide and used as a model for NAACP chapters across the country.

Residents looking for help can call 803-256-8771 extension 2 or send an email to columbiaNAACPhousingnavigators@gmail.com. Once they fill out an intake form, they will be paired with one of 50 “navigators.” These trained volunteers can refer tenants to relevant resources, walk them through application processes and answer questions.

Joe Schottenfeld, southeast litigation coordinator for the NAACP, said he thinks the program could be a lifeline for people who may have otherwise slipped through the cracks.

“Oftentimes people don’t reach out for help until it’s too late,” he said. “Because this is totally community oriented — all of the navigators are from Columbia, they are faith leaders, educators, members of our housing committee — they can identify people who need help much earlier.”

Ralph Bailey, chair of the NAACP Columbia Branch’s Housing Committee, said the program benefits landlords too because if tenants are able to access rental assistance, “then the landlord may get all, or at least some, of that back-owed rent.”

The NAACP has also partnered with organizations like SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center to identify 40 volunteer attorneys who can provide free advice on how to divert an eviction.

Sue Berkowitz, president of SC Appleseed, said this is particularly important right now since a federal eviction moratorium is in effect.

“Though there are protections in place, people can’t be protected if they don’t understand the rules,” she said.

In cases where an eviction notice has already been served, the NAACP may also be able to help tenants secure pro-bono or low cost legal representation.

Above all else, Glover said she hopes her organization can provide people in need with the type of “good customer service” that often gets lost within the confusing web of government and non-profit aid programs. She encouraged anyone interested in becoming a navigator to call or email.

“A lot of the time people just want to be heard,” she said. “We want to be that ear they can turn to; that point person to send them in the right direction.”