Despite Columbia mayoral hopeful’s list, local leader says she hasn’t endorsed in race

Columbia City Council candidate Sam Johnson. Provided.

One of the candidates for Columbia mayor issued a news release on Thursday touting the endorsements of more than a dozen community leaders from across the Capital City.

However, one of those community leaders, who was featured prominently in the release, says she has not yet chosen a preferred candidate in what is, at the moment, a three-way race for mayor.

After third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin recently announced he wouldn’t seek reelection this year, three well-known candidates quickly jumped in the race to replace him: former longtime Benjamin aide Sam Johnson, at-large City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann.

On Thursday morning, Johnson’s campaign sent out a news release headlined “Local Leaders Endorse Johnson for Mayor.” The release championed the endorsements of more than a dozen local people, including neighborhood leaders, members of the arts community, businesspeople and others.

Among those prominently touted was Gloria Woodard, a community leader in Columbia’s longstanding Greenview neighborhood. In fact, Woodard was the only person, aside from Johnson, quoted in the release.

“I am proud to support Sam Johnson,” Woodard said. “Ideas like implementing a Chief Health Officer are common sense solutions that will help save lives and showcase the type of leadership we need.”

A week ago, Johnson called on the city to hire a chief health officer to spearhead Columbia through the continuing global pandemic and help guide future health policy decisions.

When reached Thursday afternoon by The State, Woodard confirmed she said the quote that was in Johnson’s release, and that she does think a chief health officer is a good idea.

But she also said that she has not made a formal endorsement in the mayoral race.

“I have not picked a candidate I am endorsing,” Woodard said. “I really haven’t made up my mind.” She added that, if Johnson believed she was offering an endorsement, that it was a miscommunication on her part.

Woodard said it is possible she will make an endorsement in the mayor’s race eventually, but not yet.

“At some point, yes,” she said. “But not this early.”

The Greenview leader said she has told Johnson that he “would make a good candidate” but didn’t consider that an endorsement.

Johnson didn’t have an expansive comment on the situation, but told The State there was apparently a miscommunication with Woodard. He also noted the quote she gave in the news release where she offered her “support” and said he appreciates the support.

Rickenmann declined comment on the matter when reached Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Devine told The State that she thinks it is “questionable” to tout an endorsement from a community member unless you are absolutely certain they are endorsing in the race.

She also said she, generally, thinks it is a bit soon to be releasing endorsement lists. The election is in November, and filing for city races will likely be in August.

“I think it is too early,” Devine said. “We don’t even know who all the candidates are. There might be other folks who jump in. We haven’t had any real discussions on the issues, on where we are.”