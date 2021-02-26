Lexington man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist who died Wednesday after colliding with a van in Lexington County has been identified as a 59-year-old Lexington man, the county coroner’s office said.

Marvin Drawdy was heading north on Boiling Springs Road just before 5 p.m. when he struck the rear of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that had slowed to make a turn, officials said.

Drawdy, whose 1992 Yamaha motorcycle burst into flames after hitting the van from behind, was pronounced dead at the scene, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said. He was not wearing a helmet, Jones said.

The van’s driver was uninjured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

As of Friday, 11 motorcycle riders were among the 138 people who have been killed on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety. Five of those crash victims were not wearing a helmet, DPS reported.

Drawdy was at least the ninth person killed in a Lexington County crash in 2021, and the second motorcyclist, DPS data shows.