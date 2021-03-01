$34 million North Main Street brewery plans move forward in Columbia

Scott Middleton plans to open a brewery in the former Stone Manufacturing facility on North Main Street in Columbia. tglantz@thestate.com

Owners of the former Stone Manufacturing Building on North Main and Phillips streets are seeking six zoning exceptions from the city to move forward with the development of a mixed-use building that will include a brewery and office building. The proposed cost of the project is $34 million.

The mixed-use building will mainly hold a brewery, office building and a catering company on about 4.6 acres of land. Developers are using an existing 64,000-square-foot warehouse for the brewery and taproom, according to city records. Developers proposed to make 180 parking spots to be shared by all buildings.

“We look forward to working with the developer and the City on this project, which we believe is crucial to spurring long-awaited and needed commercial development along the North Main Street corridor,” said Ty Zeigler, president of the Hyatt Park Keenan Terrace Neighborhood Association, in a letter to the city.

At 3500 and 3452 N. Main St. and 3509 Phillips St., The LandPlan Group South developers and landowner Greg Middleton applied for special exceptions to move the building further from the road, create a shared parking lot, create an overflow parking lot and to have a shorter buffer transition yard than city regulations require.

Scott Middleton, Greg’s father and the developer credited with revitalizing the 1600 block of Main Street, told The State last year that this brewery will be one of, if not the, biggest breweries in South Carolina. By comparison, the $37 million Segra Park minor league baseball stadium only cost a little bit more than the projected brewery total.

The brewery has the potential to spark continued revitalization in the North Main corridor that includes the Cottontown, Elmwood and Earlewood neighborhoods. Other businesses in the area like the War Mouth restaurant, Indah and Curiosity coffee shops, Cromer’s P-nuts, NoMa Bistro, Vino Garage and more have already built popularity for the area.

At the Southeast intersection of Clemson Road and Prina Lane, Charlotte developers submitted a zoning variance proposal to the city for a 12-building apartment complex.

The complex known as Colonel Creek Apartments would cost $25 million and have 288 units, a pool and a clubhouse, according to the zoning application.

Colonel Creek Apartments at 300 Clemson Road will be between Fort Jackson and a residential neighborhood.

The zoning variance request by the apartment developers is to reduce the required amount of parking spaces by 20%. Colonel Creek Apartment manager Charles Irick Jr. wrote in the proposal that, “it is the intent of the owners of this complex to utilize the public transportation system to aid the occupants who do not have access to a personal vehicle.”

Reducing parking spaces would help the complex be able to manage storm water and landscaping, according to the application.

Columbia City Council’s Board of Zoning Appeals will vote on these proposals March 4 at 4 p.m.