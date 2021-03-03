Search for missing man with medical condition ends, Richland County deputies say

The search for a missing man with a medical condition ended Wednesday when he was found safe, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after the sheriff’s department asked for help from the community, Calvin Starks, 80, was found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared this information,” the sheriff’s department said in the release.

Information on who located the man was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

Starks had been last seen walking in the 700 block of Piney Grove Road between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, near a Costco Wholesale store, and about half a mile from Exit 104 on Interstate 26.

There was no word if Starks lives in the area, and information on who reported him missing was not provided by the sheriff’s department.

There was great urgency to find Starks, because he has a medical condition that requires medication that he did not have with him, according to the release.

