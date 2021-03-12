Cause still unknown after wildfire breaks out in SC’s Sumter National Forest

Location of the wildfire that broke out Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the Sumter National Forest in Oconee County. Courtesy of the South Carolina Forestry Commission

A cause has not been reported yet after a fire broke out on more than 100 acres of the Sumter National Forest in Oconee County.

Multiple crews responded Wednesday after a wildfire broke out near Callas Mountain in Oconee County, close to Georgia’s border with South Carolina. The acreage is under the authority of the U.S. Forest Service, which is now overseeing the fire’s investigation.

South Carolina Forestry Commission spokesman Doug Wood told The State the state agency provided ground and air support.

Crews closed roads in the area because of the heavy smoke.

The fire, Wood said, appears to have been largely contained now.

South Carolina recorded an unusually wet winter season that extended longer than anticipated. On top of that, people have resumed prescribed burns and possibly yard debris burns — two factors that could have led to the fire’s outbreak Wednesday.

A statewide burning ban was lifted last spring, initially put in place to reduce problems for COVID-19 patients and first responders.