Man charged in Columbia shooting death

A man was arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting death in northeast Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles Jason Carmichael, 41, and charged him with murder. He has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies were called to the intersection of McCaw Road and Malcolm Drive at about 5 a..m. Saturday. That’s in northeast Columbia, between SC 277 and Two Notch Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman dead in a car. She had been shot in the upper body. As of early Sunday morning, the county coroner’s office had not yet released the name of the victim.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing, and those with tips should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.