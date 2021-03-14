Person found dead on side of Midlands road; authorities investigating

Yellow police tape blocking off a crime scene from public access. Dreamstime via TNS

Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the side of a road in Batesburg.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Holder Road in Batesburg. When the deputies got there, a witness pointed them to a dead body in a nearby tree line. The deceased was a Black male.

As of early Sunday morning, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office had not released the person’s name, pending notification of his family. Coroner Darryl Ables said the victim had at least one gunshot wound, and there would be an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said the death is suspicious and the case is ongoing. Those who have information about the incident are asked to call 803-648-6811.