Local

Person found dead on side of Midlands road; authorities investigating

Yellow police tape blocking off a crime scene from public access.
Yellow police tape blocking off a crime scene from public access. Dreamstime via TNS

Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the side of a road in Batesburg.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Holder Road in Batesburg. When the deputies got there, a witness pointed them to a dead body in a nearby tree line. The deceased was a Black male.

As of early Sunday morning, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office had not released the person’s name, pending notification of his family. Coroner Darryl Ables said the victim had at least one gunshot wound, and there would be an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said the death is suspicious and the case is ongoing. Those who have information about the incident are asked to call 803-648-6811.

Profile Image of Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor has been working for newspapers in South Carolina for more than 16 years, including previous stops at the (Greenwood) Index-Journal and the (Columbia) Free Times. He is the winner of numerous South Carolina Press Association awards, including honors in column writing, government beat reporting, food writing, election coverage and more.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service