Missing 1-year-old child found safe after search, Cayce officers say

The search for a missing 1-year-old in Lexington County ended when the little boy was found safely, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

At about 5 a.m., Khazi was reported missing, according to the Department of Public Safety. The toddler had wandered off in the area of the Cayce Cove Apartments. That’s near Brookland-Cayce High School and about a mile from where the Blossom Street bridge crosses the Congaree River.

Just before 6 a.m., the toddler was found, law enforcement said.

“We are happy to report that 1 year old Khazi has been located safely!!” the Department of Public Safety said on Facebook.

Information on where Khazi was located was not made available.

In addition to the Department of Public Safety, members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, West Columbia Police Department, Springdale Police Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s aviation unit helped in the search for the child.

