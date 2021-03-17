Midlands woman killed in overnight house fire, coroner says

A Midlands woman was killed in a house fire overnight, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Shirley Baker, 86, died at the scene of Tuesday’s fire, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The blaze was reported at about 7:30 p.m. at Baker’s mobile home in the 3000 block of Barfield Road, according to the release. That’s in Sumter, near the intersection of McCray’s Mill Road and South St. Paul’s Church Road.

The Sumter Fire Department said the mobile home fire was “heavily involved,” the Sumter Item reported.

Information on Baker’s cause of death was not available, but an autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what caused the fire, but the incident is being investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Fire Department and coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

