$12.5 million in COVID rent relief coming to Richland County. Here’s how to apply.

Richland County residents who have fallen behind on rent or utilities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic may be able to receive help through a $12.5 million grant from the U.S. Treasury.

Eligible applicants may receive funding for up to 12 months worth of back payments. Once their debts are paid off, they may also be considered for up to three months of additional assistance to cover future payments.

To qualify, renters must:

▪ have experienced a loss of or reduction of income or experienced financial hardships because of COVID-19

▪ Demonstrate that they are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity

▪ make less than 80% of the area median income

Priority will be given to households with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income as well as households with at least one person who has been unemployed for 90 days before they apply for assistance

Funds will be paid directly to the landlord or utility provider unless they refuse to participate.

Applications will open up on Monday, April 5. A toll free number and a web page with more information will be posted at that time.