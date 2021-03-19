Local

Driver faces charges after fatal Richland County collision

One person is dead and another is facing charges after a truck collided with a tractor trailer on Thursday.

The collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Langford Road near Blythewood, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

According to law enforcement, a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer was attempting a u-turn in the roadway when the trailer struck a 2001 Dodge truck. The tractor trailer then left the scene.

The injured driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where the driver died. The Richland County Coroner’s Officer later identified the driver as 68-year-old Stanley Fisher of Elgin.

Joseph Gaither, 69, of Fort Lawn, was later identified as the driver of the tractor trailer and arrested. Gaither was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

