Richland County wants to know residents’ neighborhood concerns in online survey

Got a problem in your neighborhood? Richland County wants to know about it.

The county is hosting a survey in which residents can report issues where they live. The survey can be taken online. It runs until March 31.

The survey is the result of residents’ concern that they were being left out of county decision making, according to a statement form the county.

“We recognize the importance of listening to the community voice,” said Bryant Davis, assistant director for the county’s Government and Community Services Department. “We want to make sure that we give residents the opportunity to not only offer their feedback, but to participate in community conversations.”

The survey asks questions like: “What issues or concerns exist in your community?” “What types of educational programs/trainings would you like to see?” and “How can RCNC advocate for your neighborhood?”

The RCNC is the Richland County Neighborhood Council and it “aims to assist in all matters affecting residents’ daily lives, serve as a conduit of information between residents and County government, and involve a diversity of residents in addressing shared community concerns, from overgrown vegetation and noise issues to meeting neighbors’ basic needs in light of COVID-19.”

The county said it wants more homeowners and neighborhood associations to join the council.