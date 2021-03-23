Make it count: Columbia needs volunteers to tally bicyclists, pedestrians

A bicycle rack in downtown Columbia, SC. FILE PHOTOGRAPH

While automobile traffic can be significant in many parts of Columbia, the city also has its fair share of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Now the city is asking for volunteers to help determine just how many people are pedaling or walking across the capital city.

The city is looking for volunteers to conduct routine bicyclist and pedestrian counts at various locations in the city in April and early May. According to a news release from the city, it is trying to make sure that pedestrians and cyclists are accounted for in upcoming traffic studies, many of which are used to make key decisions about development in Columbia. The counts would also be used as part of the National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project.

According to city records, counts will be made at 33 intersections or crossings in Columbia, from downtown spots like Wheat Street between Pickens and Sumter streets to commercial districts like Harbison Boulevard between Park Terrace and Columbiana Drive, and beyond. Many of the areas are heavily trafficked by cars, bikes and pedestrians, and some are in areas where pedestrians or cyclists have been injured, city officials said.

“By collecting data routinely, on weekdays and weekends, we are able to provide valuable and robust feedback to the many agencies that plan for our roadways,” a city release said. “The survey will help us better understand who uses the city’s roadways — streets and sidewalks included — and how they use them. A greater understanding of people’s behavior, as well as new data, will help to influence people-oriented planning and policy that inspires walkable, bikeable, and livable transportation design.”

Volunteers would work two-hour shifts. Dates for the counts will be April 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29 and May 1. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2021Counts. Those with questions can call the city planning department at (803) 545-3181.

The city is asking all bike and pedestrian count volunteers to wear masks and mind social distancing because of the pandemic.