Allen University working to reopen long-closed dormitory on Columbia’s Taylor Street

Allen University is planning renovations to Higgins Hall on Taylor Street to once again make it a dormitory. It has been vacant for 10 years. The school is seeking a zoning approval for the project from the city of Columbia. Photo by Chris Trainor

For more than a decade, Allen University’s Higgins Hall dormitory along Taylor Street in Columbia has sat vacant, the once warm lights in its windows darkened.

But now the historic Black university is working to make it a dormitory once again.

The city of Columbia’s Board of Zoning Appeals on April 1 will consider a measure that would allow for Higgins Hall to return as a public dormitory. The four-story building, constructed in 1965, is located at 2315 Taylor St., near the intersection of Taylor and Two Notch Road.

Zoning paperwork filed with the city indicates Higgins Hall has been vacant for approximately 10 years, and that work to renovate the facility will cost about $3 million.

“The intent of this project is to renovate Higgins Hall so that it can once again serve Allen University as a residence hall for student use,” the zoning application for the project reads. “All interior spaces will receive new finishes throughout and have all new new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems installed, along with exterior building and site upgrades.”

Accessibility will be improved with a new elevator in the building.

Allen spokeswoman Anika Thomas told The State the school hopes to have students living in the building by the fall. She said Higgins Hall will house about 100 male students.

“The growth at Allen University will require additional housing options for students,” Thomas said. “Our addition of an elementary education major, as well as the move to NCAA Division II in athletics, will increase the already growing profile of the institution. In addition to Higgins Hall, we are also currently revamping Reid Hall. “

About 725 students currently attend Allen, Thomas noted.

While Higgins Hall is an Allen University property, it is situated across Taylor Street from Allen’s main campus, and is bordered by properties belonging to neighboring Benedict College, also an historic Black institution of higher learning.

The project needs approval from the city because dormitories require a special exception in areas that are zoned for office and institutional uses, as the property on Taylor Street is.

“By renovating this building, the exterior appearance, interior usage and general upkeep of the site will be greatly improved and maintained moving forward,” the zoning application reads. “This renovation will transform an existing building along Taylor St. in a variety of positive ways.”

Higgins Hall is named after former university president Samuel Richard Higgins, who was the president of Allen from 1939-1956.