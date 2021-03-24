Bank foundation gives Columbia parks $20K for virtual youth mentoring program

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks as, from left, Truist regional president Mike Brenan and City Councilman Sam Davis listen during a March 23, 2021 news conference. Screen capture from City of Columbia YouTube

Oprah Winfrey once said, “A mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself.”

The city of Columbia’s nonprofit Parks Foundation and a bank foundation are hoping to help 50 young people in Columbia find that hope.

The Truist Foundation gave a $20,000 grant to the Parks Foundation for a virtual mentoring program for city youths. The grant was announced at a Tuesday news conference at the city’s Busby Street Community Center.

The program will provide young people between the ages of 11 and 17 with mentoring on a number of topics, including self-esteem, healthy vs. unhealthy peer relationships, college and career readiness, financial literacy and money management, the benefit of nutrition, and leadership.

“These are areas that could change lives and influence positive decisions for our youth,” Assistant City Manager Henry Simons said. “We are looking forward to working with them across the city of Columbia.”

Mayor Steve Benjamin said the Parks Foundation has been partnering with private businesses for years on initiatives to help young people. He said the grant from Truist continues that tradition.

“We know very well that opportunity may know zip codes, but talent and ability does not,” the third-term mayor said. “So, if we invest in these young people — our babies — it is amazing what we will see come of them.”

BB&T and Sun Trust banks merged in 2019 to become Truist.

The mentorship that will be imparted through the program is critical, Truist regional president Mike Brenan said at the Tuesday news conference.

“Any time we can invest in (young people’s) reading skills, their financial understanding skills, their skills of self-worth and self-esteem, it’s a good day,” Brenan said. “This is a great investment that I think will inspire and build better lives in the community.”

The city’s Parks Foundation has been active recently. Aside from the coming mentoring program, it also recently provided funding for the creation of four large murals that will be painted on city buildings, each of which will acknowledge significant people or moments in African American history in Columbia.

District 2 City Councilman Ed McDowell said the grant funding was essential to make way for meaningful mentoring work.

“Fifty youth will meet on a bi-weekly basis to look at and strategize the opportunities out there for them,” McDowell said. “This grant of $20,000 will enable this virtual reality to take place.”

The State has inquired with city officials as to how the 50 young people will be selected for the mentoring program.