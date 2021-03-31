Let’s talk about town. Follow The State on exclusive new business tours each month

Talk about Town with Laurryn Salem

Have you driven by construction and wondered what’s being built? Have you exhausted your list of favorite local restaurants, but don’t know what else is out there? Are you just excited to see your town gain new businesses?

Let’s talk about it.

My name is Laurryn Salem and I report on business news around the Midlands. I will be giving The State’s Instagram account followers a sneak peek of new businesses the first Monday of every month in a new series called, “Talk about Town.”

Talk about Town was a newspaper column in The State that ended in the 90s, but just like high-waisted jeans and a middle part, we are bringing it back.

On April 5, we will take a look at renovations to create a glass dance floor at the popular 701 Whaley event venue in Columbia and we’ll get a sneak peek of the historic Gadsden Place apartments under construction in the Vista.

Last month on Facebook, I recorded a series of live videos of new developments around Main Street in Columbia. You can still watch the videos that preview the new restaurant Smoked that will expand across three former Main Street buildings, a new concert venue at The Grand and see what’s going in the old Blue Flour Bakery building.

This month and for the remainder of the series, I will be taking over The State’s Instagram for a day to show a combination of pictures, videos and polls. During the takeovers, I will try to answer your questions and field ideas for the next month’s sneak peeks.

In each of these takeovers, I will be speaking with the business owners or developers to hear their visions for the business and how they want to enhance our town with new and innovative offerings.

After a tough year for small business owners caused by the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, many are getting back on their feet. This series will give you a fresh taste of what Columbia and Lexington have to offer.

To stay up-to-date with what's going on in our community, subscribe to The State's newsletter that's delivered to your email twice a day or follow us on Instagram @thestatenewspaper, Facebook @thestatenews and Twitter @thestate.