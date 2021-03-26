Head-on accident leaves one dead in Florence County

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Florence County, officials said.

The accident occurred at roughly 3 p.m. Thursday on Hall Road when a 2009 Toyota Camry traveling south crossed the center of the road and struck head-on a Ford FedEx van, which was traveling north, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said.

The driver of the Camry, Michael Lee — who is from the Florence area — was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, whom police have not yet named, was dead when first responders arrived, Jones said. Officials have not identified the passenger.

Hall Road is in a country road located roughly 17 miles southwest of Florence and 13 miles northwest of Lake City.

Neither Lee nor the passenger in the Camry were wearing seatbelts, Jones said. The person who was driving the Ford van, who has not been identified, was not injured. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.

“This collision remains under investigation,” Jones said.