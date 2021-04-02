Looking for weekend plans? This new Irmo business offers axe throwing

The next time residents of the Irmo area feel the urge to hurl an axe, they’ll have a shorter drive.

Lake Murray Axe Throwing has opened its doors and its throwing lanes as the latest place to toss a blade in the Midlands.

It’s the latest spot to offer the new trend for spending a night out, after axe throwing places previously opened in Columbia and Lexington.

“This is what the Chapin-Irmo-Ballentine-White Rock area needed,” said owner Doug Ames. “People want to go somewhere, but they don’t want to drive downtown or to Lexington. It’s about time Irmo had something, so you don’t have to drive so far.”

Lake Murray Axe Throwing is located in the West Friarsgate Shopping Center on Broad River Road, near the Brooklyn Express Pizza and Pasta, which Ames also owns and provides axe-throwers with their food and drink options.

First-time throwers will get on-site instructions in how to wield their axe, and the venue’s 10 throwing lanes are open to teams of up to four for an hour at a time. Ames thinks axe-throwing’s appeal is that it’s a game where everyone starts at the same level.

“No matter if you’re young, old, male, female, you can compete,” he said. “Everybody wants it to stick the first time, but they don’t.”

Since it opened March 4, Lake Murray Axe Throwing has attracted enough of a following that Ames wants to start league play in April. The business also offers darts.

To reserve your lane — and sign the obligatory waiver — you can go to lakemurrayaxe.com. Hours of operation are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A lane is $10 for an hour, $20 on Friday and Saturday.