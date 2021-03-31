Richland coroner, former state Democratic chair endorse Devine’s Columbia mayoral bid

Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, a candidate for Columbia mayor, announced several key endorsements Wednesday, including support from Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Fowler. Photo by Chris Trainor

Wednesday was the final day in Women’s History Month, and one Columbia mayoral candidate marked the occasion by rolling out a host of endorsements for her campaign.

Longtime Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, who is making a bid to become Columbia’ first woman mayor, capped a weeklong “Women for Devine” initiative by announcing campaign support from more than 100 women in the community.

Several spoke about their endorsements Wednesday morning outside of M Grille restaurant on Lady Street, including Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Fowler, M Grille owner Michelle Wang Cao and North Columbia community leader Tonya Isaac (no relation to the candidate).

Several other elected officials also were included on an expansive list of endorsements provided by the campaign, including state Rep. Wendy Brawley and state Sen. Mia McLeod.

It was the first round of public endorsements for Devine, one of three candidates currently announced for this fall’s mayoral race. Other candidates in the race include City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann and Sam Johnson, a former longtime aide to current Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Benjamin announced earlier this year he would not be seeking reelection in 2021.

With Devine’s initial endorsement announcement Wednesday, the battle lines are beginning to take shape in what will likely be an intriguing mayoral race. Previously, Johnson rolled out a list of community supporters, and he received the endorsements of current Columbia City Councilmen Ed McDowell and Sam Davis. Rickenmann is expected to get his campaign formally revved up in April.

Devine and Johnson have been confirmed for a candidate panel discussion with social justice group Empower SC at 7 p.m. April 7. A release from Empower SC said Rickenmann was invited to the forum, but had not confirmed as of March 30. That discussion will be streamed on Empower SC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Fowler said she has long been a supporter of Devine, and noted there is power in a group of women coming together to support her campaign.

“When we are united, which we are, our candidate wins,” Fowler said. “It is as simple as that.”

Rutherford is familiar with historic elections. She won the Richland County coroner’s seat in a landslide over incumbent Gary Watts in 2020, and she is the first woman and first African American to hold that countywide seat. Devine supported Rutherford’s run for coroner, and the two have been friends for years.

Rutherford said she has watched Devine put in near-constant work on Council over time.

“Public service is 24-7, 365,” Rutherford said. “You don’t get to turn it off. You are always on. I’ve watched Tameika be on 24-7, 365.”

Devine said she appreciated the support, even as she doesn’t typically lean heavily on endorsements on the campaign trail.

“I’m humbled by the support,” Devine told The State. “I know we’ll have debates and other things, and I encourage everybody to pay attention. These women are already paying attention and for them to say, ‘I know enough to say that you should be our next mayor,’ it means a lot.”

Columbia’s municipal elections are Nov. 2, with runoff on Nov. 16, if necessary.