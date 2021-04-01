Columbia consultant launches advocacy group targeting local political issues

The Columbia skyline kkfoster@thestate.com

Interest in local politics is likely to be high in Columbia in the run-up to November’s elections, as there are four seats up for grabs on the Columbia City Council, and a new mayor will be elected for the capital city for the first time in a decade.

For Columbia political consultant Mark Knoop, the timing seemed perfect to start an organization to push the local political conversation.

Knoop is launching Forward Columbia, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit public advocacy group which, according to a release, will “advocate for local government reform, hold elected leaders accountable to the public, and help steer public dialogue during local elections.” The organization debuted with a website and video on Thursday.

“This is a passion project for me,” Knoop told The State. “I love Columbia and live in Columbia. And instead of complaining about things that happen here that starve out businesses or violate the public’s trust, I’m going to to do something about it.”

The consultant notes the group will focus on issues across the Columbia area, including in the city, Richland County and local school districts. The initial release and video highlight some high-profile issues in the Columbia area, including the Richland County Transportation Penny program, which has been in near constant controversy and legal battles since it was approved by voters in a referendum in 2012.

Knoop also references recent studies about economic growth in Columbia, including a sprawling, 81-page tax analysis from economist Rebecca Gunnlaugsson — commissioned by the city for $25,000 — that showed the Columbia area has the highest property taxes in the state among large metro areas, and notes that Columbia’s population growth has significantly lagged behind Charleston and Greenville.

That study suggested that the city, Richland County and Richland County’s school districts need to work collaboratively to reduce commercial property tax rates, lobby the state government to overhaul part of its tax code, combine city and county services that are overlapping, and develop a “cooperative financial approach” between the county’s school systems, among other steps.

“I think that (study) was a culmination of what a lot of people feel about Richland County, and not just Columbia, as something that has been the cause of the lack of growth and development in Columbia for a long time,” Knoop said.

City officials have pushed back at the “lack of growth” narrative in recent weeks, touting a reported $1.1 billion in announced or active development activity in the city and county since January 2020.

Knoop has been a Republican consultant for much of his career, working on campaigns for state Attorney General Alan Wilson and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of Lexington, among others, though he also has worked on the municipal level. He ran attorney Sara Middleton’s 2019 at-large Columbia City Council race against Councilman Howard Duvall. Middleton came up about 100 votes short.

He insists Forward Columbia won’t be a partisan movement.

“It is completely nonpartisan,” Knoop said. “I think it’s important, because most issues on a local level are not partisan. I think they transcend party politics. It’s important in local issues to bring people together for all sides.”

Columbia City Council and local school board races are nonpartisan, though Richland County Council races are partisan.

Forward Columbia will be active in pushing issues during Columbia City Council election season, Knoop said. Seats up for election this year include mayor, an at-large post, District 1 and District 4. At the top of the ticket, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is not seeking reelection, and so far Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, Councilman Daniel Rickenmann and former top Benjamin aide Sam Johnson have announced plans to seek the mayoral seat.

All three open council seats will have new representatives: Devine holds the at-large seat, Rickenmann represents District 4, and 23-year Councilman Sam Davis is not seeking reelection in District 1.

“This is a huge election year, where we are electing a new mayor for the first time in 10 years,” Knoop said. “But I think it’s important to note that we are going to be around next year and the year after that. We’ll be watching local government and looking to make an impact beyond 2021.”

The political consultant didn’t want to tip his hand at exactly how the nonprofit will push issues forward, but intimated that digital ads, direct mail and TV ads could be part of the mix. Forward Columbia will not directly endorse candidates.

By law, 501(c)(4) organizations like Forward Columbia are not required to disclose the names of their donors, which raises the specter of so-called dark money influencing local issues and races. Knoop doesn’t see it that way.

“In local government, maybe more than any other level, donors fear reprisal from local public officials,” he said. “This is a way for them to exercise their First Amendment right to have an opinion without fear of reprisal.”

Columbia’s city elections are Nov. 2, with runoffs on Nov. 16, if necessary. Filing is expected to open in August.